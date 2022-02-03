Filing period ends, update on candidates

POINT PLEASANT — Constituents will soon see campaigning to kick up as the filing period for the 2022 primary election has come to an end in West Virginia.

The primary election is set for May 10.

County races and information

Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley said there has been no filing certificates received by mail.

Filing certificate of announcements as of Feb. 3 for county offices, according to Cromley’s office are:

Commissioner — Sam Nibert (R); Marketta Crum (D);

Board of Education — Ashley Cossin (District 2); Jared Billings (District 4) and Brian Scott (District 4); Jason P. Simpkins (District 1); Dale Shobe (District 2); Bob Wing (District 1);

County Clerk — Diana Cromley (D);

Circuit Clerk — Elizabeth Jones (R);

District Conservation Supervisor — Charles T. Lipscomb;

Democrat Executive Committee — Bonnie Fruth (Committee 5); Tom McNeely (Committee 6) and Floyd Sayre (Committee 4); Shirley Livingston (Committee 3) and Jerrie Howard (Committee 6); Michael Scott Brewer (Committee 2); Sarah Jeffers (Committee 4)

Republican Executive Committee: Sarah Stover (Committee 1); R. Michael Shaw Jr. (Committee 4); Ray Varian (Committee 1); Robin Jones (Committee 1) and Larry Jones (Committee 1); Jim Butler (Committee 7); Anna Butler (Committee 7); Rose Sayre (Committee 4); Johnnie Wamsley II (Committee 6); Candace Miller (Committee 3); Matthew Roush (Committee 2); Jacob G. Hill (Committee 5); Jessica D. Bryant (Committee 3); Amber Tatterson (Committee 6);

Republican Delegate District Committee — Jim Butler, Anna Maria Butler and Johnnie Wamsley II;

Republican First Congressional Executive Committee — Jim Butler, Anna Maria Butler and Johnnie Wamsley II.

National, state races

According to the website for the West Virginia Secretary of State, as of press time on Thursday, the following have filed for the upcoming primary:

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 1 — Scott Fuller (R-Kenova); James Edwin Houser (R-Mount Nebo); Zane Lawhorn (R-Princeton); Carol Miller (R-Huntington); Kent Stevens (R-Milton); Mr. Lacy Watson (D-Bluefield).

State Senate, District 4 — Eric J. Tarr (R-Scott Depot).

House of Delegates, District 17 — Morgan Hurlow (R-Mason); Robert A. Marchal (R-Letart); Jonathan A. Pinson (R-Point Pleasant).

House of Delegates, District 18 — Jim Butler (R-Gallipolis Ferry); Johnnie Wamsley (R-Point Pleasant).

