The weather outside is?

OHIO VALLEY — What is being described as a complex winter storm is moving into the Ohio Valley Publishing area after a few welcome days of milder temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Charleston, a cold front will bring rain into today, some of which could be heavy at times. This means the potential for flooding increases today as well. In addition, a wintry mix, including the possibility of significant freezing rain, is expected to develop across southeast Ohio and northeast Kentucky, also today. Rain will then change to ice and snow east across West Virginia and southwest Virginia late tonight into Friday.

As of press time on Wednesday, a Winter Storm Warning was in effect from 7 a.m. today until 7 a.m. Friday for Meigs and Gallia counties in Ohio with heavy mixed precipitation expected and total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenths of an inch. This was causing concerns regarding power outages and tree damage due to ice.

As of press time on Wednesday, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect from 7 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Friday in Mason County with mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

The warnings, reported by the NWS, also noted travel could become hazardous in Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties.

The NWS also reported a Flood Watch for Mason County, effective this morning through late tonight.

In other news, on Wednesday, famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., forecast six more weeks of winter.

(Editor’s note: In anticipation of severe weather conditions and for the safety of our carriers, our print editions may be delayed for the next couple of days. We will open our online editions at mydailytribune.com/today and mydailysentinel.com/today and mydailyregister.com/today for Thursday (today) and Friday. We hope you will use this free service and accept it as a gesture of thanks for being a reader of Ohio Valley Publishing.)

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Birds of a feather are pictured sticking together on icy tree limbs in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. More winter weather is expected for Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties this week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.12-Cardinal.jpg Birds of a feather are pictured sticking together on icy tree limbs in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. More winter weather is expected for Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties this week. Beth Sergent | OVP

New system moves into area

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.