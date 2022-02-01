1 death, 96 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’ update, there was one additional death, as well as 96 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a death assciated with COVID-19 of an indivdual in the 50-59 year age range. ODH also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 27 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 6,807 total cases (45 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 368 hospitalizations and 95 deaths (1 new). Of the 6,807 cases, 5,515 (67 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,341 cases (19 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,114 cases (2 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 997 cases (8 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,014 cases (7 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 888 cases (10 new), 60 hospitalizations, 13 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 719 cases (5 new), 66 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 442 cases (3 new), 94 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

80-plus — 292 cases (2 new), 63 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,785 (46.10 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,589 (42.14 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 4,216 total cases (27 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 211 hospitalizations and 74 deaths. Of the 4,216 cases, 3,501 (36 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 828 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 609 cases (6 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 566 cases (3 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 623 cases (10 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 579 cases (2 new), 33 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 507 cases, 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 315 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 190 cases, 30 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,433 (45.54 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,466 (41.32 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 5,751 cases (24 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,279 confirmed cases, 472 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 77 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 263 active cases and 5,411 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 111 cases

5-11 — 282 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 311 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 426 cases (1 new)

21-25 — 478 cases (3 new)

26-30 — 527 cases (2 new)

31-40 — 959 cases (4 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 877 cases (5 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 742 cases, 11 deaths

61-70 — 557 cases (3 new), 14 deaths

71+ — 481 cases (4 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,872 (22 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,243 (20 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 629 (2 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 62;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,881 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,972 fully vaccinated or 37.6 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 6,498 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 17,144), 552 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 364), 61 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and 466 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 148) with 33,537 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,169,645 (61.34 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,594,524 (56.42 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 448,922 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,151 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 66,486 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 528 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,778 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 15 since the last update. There are 12,843 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 21,56 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.08 percent.

Statewide, 1,104,668 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.6 percent of the population). A total of 53.1 percent of the population, 951,361 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

