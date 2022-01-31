324 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 94 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 44 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 186 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 6,762 total cases (94 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 368 hospitalizations (7 new) and 94 deaths. Of the 6,762 cases, 5,448 (78 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,322 cases (22 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,112 cases (10 new), 21 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

30-39 — 989 cases (15 new), 19 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 1,007 cases (14 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 878 cases (13 new), 60 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 714 cases (5 new), 66 hospitalization (1 new), 12 deaths

70-79 — 439 cases (6 new), 94 hospitalizations (2 new), 22 deaths

80-plus — 290 cases (9 new), 63 hospitalizations (1 new) , 36 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,776 (46.07 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,580 (42.07 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,189 total cases (44 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 211 hospitalizations (1 new) and 74 deaths. Of the 4,189 cases, 3,465 (71 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 822 cases (5 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 603 cases (9 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 563 cases (9 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 613 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 576 cases (9 new), 33 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 507 cases (7 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 315 cases (2 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 190 cases, 30 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,427 (45.52 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,455 (41.28 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 5,727 cases (186 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,272 confirmed cases, 455 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 77 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 310 active cases and 5,340 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 111 cases (6 new)

5-11 — 281 cases (4 new)

12-15 — 310 cases (2 new)

16-20 — 425 cases (15 new)

21-25 — 475 cases (20 new)

26-30 — 525 cases (28 new)

31-40 — 955 cases (57 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 872 cases (27 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 742 cases (17 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 554 cases (7 new), 14 deaths

71+ — 477 cases (12 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,850 (183 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,223 (99 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 627 (84 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 62;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,877 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,963 fully vaccinated or 37.6 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There is one confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 4,160 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 17,768), 151 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 359), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 143) with 33,071 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,166,644 (61.31 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,590,143 (56.38 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 446,771 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,710 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 66,133 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 525 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,763 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 20 since the last update. There are 15,490 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 17.46 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.05 percent.

Statewide, 1,104,227 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.6 percent of the population). A total of 53.1 percent of the population, 950,929 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_covid-21.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.