Update on candidates in New Haven election

NEW HAVEN — Voters in the Town of New Haven will have few choices when they go to the polls in the municipal election on June 7.

With Saturday having been the final day for candidates to file, there is one candidate for mayor, one candidate for recorder, and six candidates vying for five council seats.

Both incumbent Mayor Philip A. Serevicz and incumbent Recorder Rebecca Benson will be seeking reelection as the lone candidates for those positions. Running for council seats are Steve Carpenter and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., incumbents, as well as David Hardwick, Jennifer D. Russell, Bruce Adams, and Monica Mitchell.

Present council members who are not seeking reelection include Roy Dale Grimm, Colton McKinney, and Jessica Rickard.

The possibility remains that a candidate’s paperwork could still arrive by mail as long as it was postmarked by Jan. 29. Potential write-in candidates have until April 19 to file.

Anyone having filed for office has until March 15 to withdraw their candidacy. Other important dates include:

March 29 – Drawing for candidate ballot position;

April 19 — Election officials appointed;

May 17 — Last day to register to vote in the municipal election; and,

May 25 through June 4 — Early voting.

New officials will take office on July 1 for a two-year term.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her a mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

