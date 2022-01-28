A loveable dog named Ralph and an inside-loving feline named Woody are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some pets have their adoption fees covered by sponsors.

Woody is a 10 pound bundle of declawed joy. He does not really care for the other cats at the shelter and prefers to be left to his own devices. Like many cats he wants affection on his terms and only when he wants it, a typical cat. If you would love to have a non-trouble making cat in your life then he is the one for you. Those interested in bringing Woody home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Ralph is a two and a half-year-old lab mix, looking for his best friend. He is super sweet and friendly and walks well on a leash. Ralph is smart and would be easy to train. Those interested in bringing Ralph home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.