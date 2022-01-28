More file ahead of Primary deadline

POINT PLEASANT — With less than 24 hours left in the filing period for the 2022 primary election, the ballot is filling with candidates.

Potential candidates have until noon on Saturday, Jan. 29.

County races and information

Filing can be done in the county clerk’s office at the Mason County Courthouse. Diana Cromley, county clerk, said the office will be open until noon on Saturday for filings.

Those filing by mail must have their certificate announcements and fees in the mail and postmarked by noon on Saturday, Jan. 29 to be accepted. The clerk’s office accepts cash, money orders or cashier’s check.

Filing certificate of announcements for county offices as of 4:25 p.m. Jan. 28, according to Cromley’s office are:

Commissioner — Sam Nibert (R); Marketta Crum (D);

Board of Education — Ashley Cossin (District 2); Jared Billings (District 4) and Brian Scott (District 4); Jason Simpkins (District 1); Dale Shobe (District 2);

County Clerk — Diana Cromley (D);

Circuit Clerk — Elizabeth Jones (R);

District Conservation Supervisor — Charles Lipscomb;

Democrat Executive Committee — Bonnie Fruth (District 5); Tom McNeely (District 6) and Floyd Sayre (District 4); Shirley Livingston (District 3) and Jerrie Howard (District 6); Michael Scott Brewer (District 2);

Republican Executive Committee: Sarah Stover (District 1); Michael Shaw (District 4); Ray Varian (District 1); Robin Jones (District 1) and Larry Jones (District 1); Jim Butler (District 7); Anna Butler (District 7); Rose Sayre (District 4); Johnnie Wamsley II (District 6); Candace Miller (District 3); Matthew Roush (District 2); Jacob G. Hill (District 5);

Republican Delegate District Committee — Jim Butler, Anna Maria Butler and Johnnie Wamsley II;

Republican Congressional Executive Committee — Jim Butler, Anna Maria Butler and Johnnie Wamsley II.

Questions on filing or precinct lines can be directed to Cromley’s office at 304-675-1997.

National, state races

According to the website for the West Virginia Secretary of State, as of press time on Friday, the following have filed for the upcoming primary:

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 1 — Scott Fuller (R-Kenova); Rhonda A. Hercules (R0Wheeling); James Edwin Houser (R-Mount Nebo); Zane Lawhorn (R-Princeton); Carol Miller (R-Huntington); Kent Stevens (R-Milton); Mr. Lacy Watson (D-Bluefield).

State Senate, District 4 — Eric J. Tarr (R-Scott Depot).

House of Delegates, District 17 — Morgan Hurlow (R-Mason); Robert A. Marchal (R-Letart); Jonathan A. Pinson (R-Point Pleasant).

House of Delegates, District 18 — Jim Butler (R-Gallipolis Ferry); Johnnie Wamsley (R-Point Pleasant).

The primary election is scheduled for May 10.

The Point Pleasant Register will continue to provide updates on filings as information comes available and will print a complete listing if candidates once finalized after Jan. 29. Information on state office filings in an upcoming edition.

