Point welcomes ‘Remedi’

Remedi Medical Aesthetics & Wellness celebrates a grand opening from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2409 Jackson Ave., in Point Pleasant. The business is described as a comprehensive clinic offering minimally invasive skin care services including cosmetic injectables-Botox and Xeomin, microneedling, and chemical peels. Also offered are individualized weight management programs, IV vitamin infusions and injections. Find them on Facebook or call 304-532-4177. Pictured at the ribbon cutting this week, from left, are Point Pleasant City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Stacey Cales (nurse practitioner), and Point Mayor Brian Billings.

