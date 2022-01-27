Board of Ed approves personnel, agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently approved agenda items involving personnel and regular business.

Marshall University student, Brandon Duncan was approved to do student teaching in Mason County Schools.

The approval of April Lloyd and Jennifer Russell as approved drivers for the current school year. Driving records have already been approved by West Virginia Department of Motor vehicles.

The request for two Putnam County students to attend school in Mason County was approved.

Out-of-state travel to Lake Buena Visita, Fla., June 26 through June 29, to attend Model Schools Conference, funded by the Professional staff development and Title II was approved for Kenny Bond, Tammy Burns, Cherry Weikle, Ian Duff, Brianne Solomon, William Cottrill, Rachel DeHainaut, James Higgonbotham, Tiffany Hersman, Melissa VanMeter, Don Linger, Stacey Bissell and Lori Zuspan.

Unpaid medical leave for Kim Hunt, Point Pleasant Primary School; Randall Rucker, mechanic and Amanda Stanley, aide Ashton Elementary School was approved.

The resignation of Richard Sargent, mathematics Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, was approved.

The employment of Amber Hoffman, substitute cook, was approved.

The Board approved to add agenda item 5:05, the placement of Micah Powell as an unpaid athletics assistant at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School for the current year.

The board pulled agenda item 6:03, “approve the employment of Tara Garipolli, substitute teacher,” for an addendum, adding the employment of Micah Powell, Ana Azar Meza and Zachary Morgan as substitutes. The addendum passed 5-0.

The December 2021 financial report was approved.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements and purchase card orders in the total amount of $987,616.53 was approved by the board.

The Board pulled agenda item 8.03, “approve the ratification of check number 111890, to Rhonda Tennant, in the amount of $492.80” to allow Tennant to abstain from the vote.

The item was approved, 4-0.

During the meeting, the Board supported a fifth proposed calendar for the 2022-23 school year to be published online and open for public comment. No motion was made for this action.

Prior to adjournment, the Board moved into a brief executive session with no other motions to be made, to allow Burdette to update the Board on a personnel matter.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

