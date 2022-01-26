POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently held a regular meeting to discuss a fifth proposed calendar, and, school events across the county.

Superintendent Keith Burdette started the superintendent’s report with an update on COVID-19 numbers in the school system.

Burdette reported that there were currently 75 active cases as of Tuesday, Jan. 26 and 129 in quarantine. He said the 75 was up from 61 on Friday, Jan. 22.

Burdette said that Point Pleasant Intermediate School seems to be the current “hot spot” with 17 cases on Tuesday, up from 12 cases on Friday.

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School had 19 cases as of Tuesday, up from 14 on Friday.

Burdette said the rest of the schools have been “fairly consistent,” with Beale dropping from four on Friday to two on Tuesday and Hannan going from seven on Friday to three on Tuesday.

It was noted by Burdette that this is the first week of the newly revised mask policy in Mason County and that all schools are still in masks with the exception of Roosevelt Elementary, Ashton Elementary, Point Pleasant Primary School and the School for Success.

The revised masking policy is that masks will be optional for students and staff as long as the number of positive COVID cases in the school is below 1% of the students and staff, combined. Calls are made each Friday if masks are to be work the following week.

Josh Grant from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) visited Roosevelt Elementary Tuesday.

Grant records videos for “Wellness Wednesdays” to help get kids moving. He visited each class at the elementary school and participated in the videos alongside the students.

“The kids were enjoying it,” Burdette said. “I was out there and participated momentarily in a workout, but it was a great experience.”

“Wellness Wednesdays” is an interactive series made possible by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The series is for students in kindergarten to fifth grade and is on the local West Virginia PBS Education Station. The videos feature Grant performing a number of stretches, dancing and a workout to help gain excitement for exercising according to the videos series description.

Burdette noted that the WVDE would be sharing photos from the day on social media during the week.

Burdette spoke on the $1 million donation to Mason County Schools from Nucor Corp.

“We were all stunned,” Burdette said. “I want to emphasize to people, we’re in no rush to spend this. We want to be thoughtful when we do so, and in any of the interviews that I’ve been approached by, I’ve been consistently saying that the board will put a great deal of thought into it and we’ll be very diligent and deliberate in how they go forth.”

Burdette said aside from the donation it is an exciting time.

“Some of our current business partners in our community are likely to experience a boost in their commerce with this and there’s a lot of activity in the county right now, as others are seeking opportunities to do business in Mason County,” Burdette said. “It’s a very, very exciting time and we are very appreciative of that donation.”

Board Member Jared Billings suggested speaking with Gary Hendricks, chief school business official, on the use of the money donated — the restrictions, the how it can be spent and on what it can be used on — and release the information to the public. Billings said this would allow the community to see where and how the money is spent.

Burdette agreed on being transparent.

Burdette said the four previously proposed calendars for the 2022-23 school year have been met with a few questions, such as the number of disruptions and the timing of days off. Burdette said he took the comments and used Calendar A from the first proposal to create a fifth option.

The calendar combined four scheduled faculty senate days with professional learning community (PLC) days for full days out for students with some rescheduled; one day changed, releasing students a day early for Christmas Break and some days were adjusted in November to make the schedule for a “less chaotic week.”

Board Members Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter thanked Burdette for taking the time to put together a fifth calendar option.

The calendar options are now:

New option, Calendar E: Teachers start date, Aug. 15; Students start date, Aug. 18; Student end date, May 30; Teacher end date, June 9; Thanksgiving Break, 5 days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) and PLC (half day), Dec. 20; Spring Break, April 3-7 — five days. Additional notes: four faculty senate (half-days) days are scheduled in conjunction with four PLC (half-days).

Calendar A: Teacher start date, Aug. 15; Student start date, Aug. 18; Student end date, May 30; Teacher end date, June 9; Thanksgiving Break, five days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 21; Spring Break, April 3-7 — five days.

Calendar B: Teacher start date, Aug. 3; Student start date, Aug. 15; Student end date, May 24; Teacher end date, June 6; Thanksgiving Break, 5 days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 21; Spring Break, April 3-7 — five days. Calendar B notes, “staff would work three days before the Mason County Fair, off fair week and begin with students the following Monday.”

Calendar C: Teacher start date, Aug. 22; Student start date, Aug. 25; Student end date, May 29; Teacher end date, June 8; Thanksgiving Break, two days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 22; Spring Break, April 6, 7 and 10 — three days.

Calendar D: Teacher start date, Aug. 31; Student start date, Sept. 6; Student end date, June 12; Teacher end date, June 22; Thanksgiving Break, five days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 22; Spring Break, April 6, 7 and 10 — three days. Calendar D notes, “late finish due to not starting until after Labor Day.”

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the calendar summary lists each proposal as calendar A, B, C and D. It was also noted teacher end dates include six Outside Environment Days (OS Days) placed at the end of all calendars. Easter is noted as April 9, 2023.

Burdette said he attended — along with Board Member Rhonda Tennant, many personnel, all county high school principals and Curriculum Director Kenny Bond — a multi-county meeting about various trades.

“There were a great many counties represented there,” Burdette said. “A good representation for people from the trades, who also took time to talk to the principals and the counselors and explain, here’s what our craft is about. Here’s the kind of wages and benefits that are available and here’s the kind of employees we’re looking for. It was a really good eye opening experience, I thought, for those in attendance.”

Burdette said this will allow a number of opportunities for students.

“Here’s some opportunities, maybe for kids who never seriously considered something like that,” Burdette said. “I think that it is [an] emphasis towards great opportunities in career and technical education.”

Burdette reported that the Mason County Career Center held an induction ceremony for the National Technical Honor Society for students.

The next Board of Education meeting will be Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

BOE updated on WVDE visit, COVID stats

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

