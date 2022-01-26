Laparoscopic hysterectomy… Excellent results, faster recovery, and less pain

For women, a hysterectomy is one of the most common types of surgeries they may have to consider in their lives. Used to treat a number of health conditions — often cancer, endometriosis, and issues caused by benign tumors — a hysterectomy means the uterus is removed, and pregnancy is no longer an option.

While hysterectomies are extremely common for women, today there are newer, more progressive types of surgical techniques that are making it even easier to bounce back after surgery. That’s why Surgical Gynecologist Sam Badran, MD, FACOG at Pleasant Valley Hospital is proud to offer minimally invasive laparoscopic hysterectomies to the women in our area.

Like typical laparoscopic procedures, a fiber-optic camera is inserted into small incisions in the abdomen while Dr. Badran performs the removal of the uterus itself. When compared with a traditional abdominal hysterectomy, which requires larger incisions, laparoscopic surgery results in less pain and less recovery time. That means you’ll be back to a normal routine in no time. Laparoscopic surgery also lowers the risks of infection in the days after, plus smaller incisions result in fewer cosmetic issues as well.

“I take our role in keeping this wonderful community healthy very seriously. That’s why I want to help women tackle any health problems that she may be having quickly and in the way that’s best for her life. If you’re having any issues, schedule an appointment with us to determine if a laparoscopic hysterectomy is the right type of surgery for you,” stated Dr. Badran.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Pleasant Valley Women’s Services at 304-857-6503.

This piece submitted by PVH.

Badran https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_1.20-Badran-1.jpg Badran

With Dr. Sam Badran Healthy Words to Live By

Dr. Sam Badran, MD, FACOG, is a surgical gynecologist with Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sam Badran, MD, FACOG, is a surgical gynecologist with Pleasant Valley Hospital.