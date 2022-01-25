Primary Filing update

POINT PLEASANT — As the filing period moves into the final week for the May 2022 primary election, more candidates are entering national, state and county races.

According to the website for the West Virginia Secretary of State, as of press time on Tuesday, the following have filed for the upcoming primary:

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 1 — Scott Fuller (R-Kenova); James Edwin Houser (R-Mount Nebo); Zane Lawhorn (R-Princeton); Kent Stevens (R-Milton).

State Senate, District 4 — Eric J. Tarr (R-Scott Depot).

House of Delegates, District 17 — Morgan Hurlow (R-Mason); Robert A. Marchal (R-Letart); Jonathan A. Pinson (R-Point Pleasant).

House of Delegates, District 18 — Johnnie Wamsley (R-Point Pleasant).

The Mason County Clerk’s office is also seeing a gradual increase in county candidate filings.

Filing certificate of announcements for county offices as of 4:25 p.m. Jan. 25, according to Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley are:

Commissioner — Sam Nibert (R);

Board of Education — Ashley Cossin (District 2); Jared Billings (District 4) and Brian Scott (District 4);

County Clerk — Diana Cromley (D);

Circuit Clerk — Elizabeth Jones (R);

Executive committees — Democrat: Bonnie Fruth (District 5); Tom McNeely (District 6) and Floyd Sayre (District 4); Shirley Livingston (District 3) and Jerrie Howard (District 6).

Republican: Sarah Stover (District 1); Michael Shaw (District 3); Ray Varian (District 1); Robin Jones (District 1) and Larry Jones (District 1);

District Conservation Supervisor — Charles Lipscomb.

Potential county candidates can file certificate announcements in the county clerk’s office at the Mason County Court House, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Filings for the primary began on Jan. 10 and will continue until noon on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Those filing by mail must have their certificate announcements and fees in the mail and postmarked by noon on Saturday, Jan. 29 to be accepted. The clerk’s office accepts cash, money orders or cashier’s check.

The primary election is scheduled for May 10.

Questions on filing or precinct lines can be directed to Cromley’s office at 304-675-1997.

The Point Pleasant Register will continue to provide updates on filings as information comes available and will print a complete listing if candidates once finalized after Jan. 29. Information on state office filings in an upcoming edition.

A crowd gathers outside the Mason County Courthouse, listening to an election update from Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley on Election Night in November 2020. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_11.4-Mason-C-1.jpg A crowd gathers outside the Mason County Courthouse, listening to an election update from Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley on Election Night in November 2020. OVP File Photo

Latest on national, state, county races

By Beth Sergent and Brittany Hively

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

