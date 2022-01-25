Filing period ends Saturday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — With only a few days remaining in the filing period, one lone candidate has announced her intentions for the Town of New Haven municipal election.

Jennifer D. Russell has filed for one of five council positions in the June 7 election.

The filing period ends Saturday, having been open since Jan. 10. Applications are available at the town hall, located at 218 Fifth Street. The town hall is open until 4 p.m. on weekdays, and will also be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, solely for election filing. The drop box will also be available Saturday, and will be checked at midnight.

Positions to be elected, in addition to council, are a mayor and recorder. The mayor is paid $200 per meeting, and the recorder, $186.50 per meeting. The council members are paid $75 for each meeting they attend. The present town administration includes Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Steve Carpenter, Colton McKinney, and Jessica Rickard.

Anyone filing and seeking office has until March 15 to withdraw their candidacy. Other important dates include:

March 29 – Drawing for candidate ballot position;

April 19 — Election officials appointed;

April 19 — Deadline for write-in candidates;

May 17 — Last day to register to vote in the municipal election; and,

May 25 through June 4 — Early voting.

New officials will take office on July 1 for a two-year term.

A few New Haven residents and candidates are pictured as they checked results of the 2020 municipal election, which were posted in the window of the town hall. The filing period ends Saturday for the town's 2022 election.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

