449 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 449 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 119 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 85 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 245 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 6,388 total cases (119 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 361 hospitalizations (10 new) and 91 deaths. Of the 6,388 cases, 5,159 (76 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,253 cases (23 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,052 cases (22 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 941 cases (28 new), 18 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 958 cases (27 new), 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

50-59 — 822 cases (8 new), 59 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 677 cases (11 new), 65 hospitalizations (4 new), 12 deaths

70-79 — 421 cases (6 new), 92 hospitalizations (3 new), 21 deaths

80-plus — 264 cases (4 new), 62 hospitalizations (1 new), 35 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,736 (45.93 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,541 (41.95 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,009 total cases (85 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 209 hospitalizations (3 new) and 74 deaths. Of the 4,009 cases, 3,292 (39 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 791 cases (17 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 580 cases (11 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 531 cases (15 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 588 cases (16 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 541 cases (13 new), 32 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 486 cases (9 new), 53 hospitalizations (1 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 308 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations (1 new), 27 deaths

80-plus — 184 cases (3 new), 29 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,397 (45.39 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,407 (41.07 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 5,275 cases (245 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,877 confirmed cases, 398 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 76 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 302 active cases and 4,801 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 105 cases (4 new)

5-11 — 266 cases (6 new)

12-15 — 294 cases (8 new)

16-20 — 406 cases (43 new)

21-25 — 431 cases (19 new)

26-30 — 472 cases (31 new)

31-40 — 845 cases (57 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 796 cases (48 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 684 cases (26 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 524 cases (31 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 452 cases (6 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,411 (234 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,927 (184 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 484 (50 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 61;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,848 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,934 fully vaccinated or 37.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 25 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There is one confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 9,774 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 21,109), 300 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 385), 26 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 121) with 31,987 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,141,231 (61.09 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,552,979 (55.06 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 422,265 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,378 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 58,515 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 503 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,645 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 36 since the last update. There are 21,417 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 25.42 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.76 percent.

Statewide, 1,100,777 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.4 percent of the population). A total of 52.9 percent of the population, 947,220 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

