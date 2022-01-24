Calendar of events approved by Town of Mason… Holiday activities, Music in the Park, more

MASON — A recreational events calendar for the year was established for the Town of Mason, when council members held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, Jill Nelson and Bob Reed. Absent was Councilman Barry Taylor.

Events will begin April 9 with the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The rain date for the hunt will be April 16. Also in April, there will be a new event on the 30th, “Mason Main Street.” Featured from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be craft vendors, food trucks and entertainment on Second Street from Anderson to Center streets.

May will bring a community block sale for any resident wanting to have a yard or garage sale. It will also begin “Music in the Park” for the summer, which will be held May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, and Sept. 17. A car show will take place at the park on June 4.

The annual Independence Day celebration will be held July 2. There will be a parade that will end at the park, where a cornhole tournament and children’s activities will take place.

October will be a busy month, beginning with the annual Harvest Festival on the 8th. A car show and chili cookoff will be held Oct. 22, along with a local music showcase. Trick-or-treat will be moved to a Saturday afternoon on Oct. 29, followed by “Halloween in the Park” and an outdoor movie. There will also be a “Zombie 5K” race that day.

On Dec. 3, the Christmas parade will be held, followed by Santa Claus at the town hall. From 3 to 5 p.m., “Christmas in the Park” will be held, with the town tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. “Trees in the Park” will also be held in December.

In other action, the council:

Heard concerns from residents Larry Daniel and Tara Shilt regarding snow removal;

Heard a request from Stover that additional trees be planted in the park in the Spring;

Heard an update from grants committee chairman John Jacobs on progress being made;

Set spring clean-up for May 9 through 13;

Agreed to purchase 10 shelving units for storage;

Tabled a contract signing by Patrolman Clayton Gibbs;

Agreed to allow Darlene Roach to attend a budget seminar; and,

Agreed to pay for salt purchased for snow removal.

Holiday activities, Music in the Park, more