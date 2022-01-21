FRN updated on programs, outreach

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) recently reconvened meeting after a holiday break, updating on agency works.

Greg Fowler, coordinator, opened the meeting with an update that the FRN was approved for additional funding that should arrive in February.

Bree Ramey gave an update on the Mason County Baby Pantry.

Ramey said Unicare has given the organization $1,500. The pantry is currently planning the spring baby shower for April, which will be held at Trinity Methodist Church to allow more spacing. She said they hope to keep the shower “as normal as possible.”

The Pantry is currently working on putting together Easter baskets for all preschool students in the county. That will be roughly 300 baskets — 160 boys and 140 girls — to be delivered by April 6-7.

Ramey said Jassica Legg, Baby Pantry coordinator, welcomed any donations for the baskets.

Ramey said Teen Court saw four cases in December, all vaping related.

An update on the annual FRN Christmas party was given. Romie Wheeler, Prevention Coalition coordinator, said there was roughly 221 in attendance. Fowler gave thanks and appreciation to the Mason County School Board for the donation of books and everyone who took part in the day.

Fowler said the Greenbrier Dream Tree was a success and all gifts needed for the county were provided.

Ramey said there were 303 families sponsored for the Baby Pantry Christmas program. With the the Dream Tree, all gift requests were able to be fulfilled.

Ramey said a schedule to fill the blessing boxes around the county is being worked on. She said the social workers at the schools have been filling the boxes on school grounds.

Ramey said a major request from the schools are hygiene products, that these are very much needed.

Bridget Mayhems, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the LEAP electric assistance has been extended to the end of January.

Jessica Ball, service worker coordinator Bureau of Social Services, said a training is being held next month to help recruit foster parents.

John Machir, director of homeless services with Southwestern Community Council, reported the soup kitchen has been extremely busy.

Machir said Dawn Weary is working on community outreach and engaging with the homeless on the street. He said sometimes there is difficulty in convincing some to come in for shelter. Weary will be helping connect them with needed resources.

Machir said the homeless shelter dorms are being redone with vinyl plank flooring being installed, bedding and mattresses being replaced and new bed bug heaters for clothing. He said they are working on having security cameras installed on-site.

Machir said the shelter has received personal protective equipment. He said that Valley Health and Pleasant Valley Hospital have provided at-home COVID kits. Machir said isolating is difficult due to the lack of space in the shelter.

Bill Monterosso, West Virginia Workforce, said with the news of Nucor, they hope to utilize the virtual platform available and help create a pipeline for students and trades and helping ensure students are going into careers of their choice.

The next FRN meeting will be Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

