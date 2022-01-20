1 death, 201 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one additional death, as well as 201 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 89 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 70 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age group. DHHR also reported 42 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 6,147 total cases (89 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 350 hospitalizations and 91 deaths. Of the 6,147 cases, 5,050 (25 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,205 cases (13 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,005 cases (15 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 895 cases (17 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 919 cases (23 new), 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

50-59 — 800 cases (11 new), 58 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 657 cases (6 new), 61 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 410 cases (3 new), 89 hospitalizations, 21 deaths

80-plus — 256 cases (1 new), 61 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,722 (45.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,524 (41.89 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,874 total cases (70 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 205 hospitalizations and 73 deaths. Of the 3,874 cases, 3,242 (13 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 766 cases (12 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 557 cases (15 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 508 cases (13 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 568 cases (7 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 519 cases (14 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

60-69 — 471 cases (5 new), 52 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 305 cases (3 new), 49 hospitalizations (2 new), 27 deaths

80-plus — 180 cases (1 new), 28 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,365 (45.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,381 (40.95 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 4,949 cases (42 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,578 confirmed cases, 371 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 76 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 123 active cases and 4,750 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 97 cases

5-11 — 256 cases (2 new)

12-15 — 281 cases (2 new)

16-20 — 377 cases (1 new)

21-25 — 401 cases (4 new)

26-30 — 433 cases (1 new)

31-40 — 772 cases (12 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 731 cases (8 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 653 cases (6 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 504 cases (3 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 444 cases (1 new), 47 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,101 (38 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,677 (29 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 424 (9 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 61;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4 (1 new).

A total of 11,833 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,920 fully vaccinated or 37.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 24 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 21,664 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 22,161), 508 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 368), 39 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 117) with 31,245 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,125,436 (60.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,537,464 (55.93 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 401,796 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,453 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 52,176 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 491 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,590 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 14 since the last update. There are 15,687 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 25.01 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.48 percent.

Statewide, 1,098,521 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.3 percent of the population). A total of 52.7 percent of the population, 945,340 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_covid-14.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.