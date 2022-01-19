Showing support

BEND AREA — New firefighter gear and equipment will be coming to fire departments in the Bend Area, thanks to monetary boosts by Felman Production in New Haven.

Over $14,000 in donations were given to the Mason Volunteer Fire Department and New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department by Felman Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov. Also representing the plant at the presentation were Safety Manager Andy Johnston; Diane Hill, plant controller; April Lloyd, administrative assistant; Sue Blankenship, human resources; and Phyllis Flowers, purchasing agent.

Mason Fire Chief Howard Wood said the donation will be used to purchase three sets of firefighter gear from head to toe, including helmets, jackets, pants, and boots. He added the new gear will replace outdated apparel.

Also on hand to accept the funds at Mason were Austin Ohlinger, fire department vice-president and lieutenant, and Joe Day, president and captain.

According to New Haven Fire Chief Stephen Duncan, funds there will be used to purchase gas detectors and a ventilation saw, which can be used to cut open the roofs of burning buildings, as well as other uses.

He was joined at the presentation by fellow firemen Kendall Roush; Robert Marchal; Bill James, president; and Scott Riggs, captain. Also attending was New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz.

Last month, the plant provided financial assistance to Bend Area C.A.R.E. and the Mason County Homeless Shelter to help families at Christmastime.

Felman Production is a metallurgy manufacturing company under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uri Laber.

In a press release issued by the company, Anosov said, “We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our volunteer firefighters. It is our honor to provide them with financial support and well-deserved recognition.”

Korf and Laber issued a joint statement adding, “Felman Production is proud to support these brave first responders who put their lives on the line when our community is in need. We want to ensure our volunteer firefighters have the tools and equipment they need when they answer the call to help our community through times of crisis.”

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department received a recent donation from Felman Production, which will be used for gas detectors and a ventilation saw. Pictured, from left, are New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz, Bill James, Andy Johnston, Fire Chief Stephen Duncan accepting the check from Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov, Scott Riggs, Kendall Roush, Robert Marchal, Diane Hill, Phyllis Blankenship, and April Lloyd. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_1.20-NH-FD.jpg The New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department received a recent donation from Felman Production, which will be used for gas detectors and a ventilation saw. Pictured, from left, are New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz, Bill James, Andy Johnston, Fire Chief Stephen Duncan accepting the check from Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov, Scott Riggs, Kendall Roush, Robert Marchal, Diane Hill, Phyllis Blankenship, and April Lloyd. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Representatives from Felman Production in New Haven presented the Mason Volunteer Fire Department with a recent donation to purchase three sets of firefighter gear. Pictured, from left, are Phyllis Flowers, April Lloyd, Joe Day, Austin Ohlinger, Felman Controller Diane Hill presenting the check to Fire Chief Howard Wood, Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov, Andy Johnston, and Sue Blankenship. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_1.20-Mason.jpg Representatives from Felman Production in New Haven presented the Mason Volunteer Fire Department with a recent donation to purchase three sets of firefighter gear. Pictured, from left, are Phyllis Flowers, April Lloyd, Joe Day, Austin Ohlinger, Felman Controller Diane Hill presenting the check to Fire Chief Howard Wood, Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov, Andy Johnston, and Sue Blankenship. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Bend Area departments receive funds

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.