ODOT: Work begins to ‘proactively address landslide’ on 218

MARIETTA — A landslide repair project starting Wednesday, Jan. 19 on Ohio 218 in Gallia County is one of dozens of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) projects aimed at keeping small slips from growing into larger landslides, according to the agency.

A news release from ODOT stated the project is located on Ohio 218, between Brumfield Road (County Road 116) and Perkins Road (Township Road 660). One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. The $580,000 project is expected to wrap up on May 15.

Gov. Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio.

“This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads. Waiting for these slips to get worse before taking action would mean longer road closures and longer detours for motorists and emergency personnel. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

These funds are part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

