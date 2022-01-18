Board of Ed approves personnel, agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met to approve agenda items and personnel.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the Mason County Board of Education and Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley to utilize the TransferVR platform to engage secondary students and develop career awareness effective until June 30.

A resolution authorizing the refinancing of a lease-purchase agreement — originally established on Feb. 23, 2016 — for energy conservation measures, equipment and improvement.

The board accepted the resignation of Anthony Renwand, seven through 12 grade English LA teacher at Hannan Junior/Senior High School, effective Jan. 3.

The transfer of Heather Thompson, sixth grade teacher at Beale Elementary to title I teacher at Beale Elementary effective for the 2022/2023 school year.

The employment of Kelsi McCarty and Morgan Neal, substitutes, effective for the 2021/2022 school year was approved.

The following service-personnel items were approved: the transfer of Gary Foley, custodian Mason County Career Center/Mason County School for Success to bus operator as of Jan. 13; the transfer of Vickie McComas, cook Point Pleasant Primary School to cook at Wahama Junior/Senior High School effective Jan. 13; the transfer of Patricia Meadows, aide at the Central Office Itinerant to aide at the Central Office Itinerant, effective Jan. 13; the employment of Elijah Carper, custodian Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School effective Jan. 13; the employment of Brenda Darst from Point Pleasant Intermediate School effective Jan. 13; the employment of Ashley Simpkins, aide at the Central Office Itinerant effective Jan. 13 and the employment of Karlee Holley, Valerie Frye and Sally Smith as substitute secretaries for the 2021/2022 year.

The employment of Timothy Click, homebound, on an as-needed basis for the current year was approved.

The approval to accept the donation of a 2021 carry-on 6’x16’ AGW utility landscape trailer from the Future Farmers of America (FFA) student organization to the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) for the purpose of the agriculture programs with funding for insurance and licenses from the county levy funds was approved.

The ratification of orders, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,118,882.63 was approved.

The next scheduled Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.