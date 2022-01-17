509 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 509 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 255 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 152 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 102 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 5,949 total cases (255 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 350 hospitalizations and 89 deaths. Of the 5,949 cases, 4,983 (23 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,167 cases (73 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —975 cases (50 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 845 cases (44 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 878 cases (36 new), 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

50-59 — 783 cases (20 new), 58 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 645 cases (19 new), 61 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 405 cases (8 new), 89 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 250 cases (5 new), 61 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,708 (45.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,504 (41.82 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,750 total cases (152 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 203 hospitalizations (2 new) and 71 deaths. Of the 3,750 cases, 3,191 (35 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 797 cases (44 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 538 cases (27 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 485 cases (19 new), 15 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 550 cases (21 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 500 cases (19 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

60-69 — 464 cases (14 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 300 cases (5 new), 47 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

80-plus — 176 cases (3 new), 28 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,348 (45.17 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,364 (40.88 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 4,866 cases (102 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,514 confirmed cases, 352 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 74 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 183 active cases and 4,609 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 92 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 251 cases (8 new)

12-15 — 278 cases (8 new)

16-20 — 376 cases (16 new)

21-25 — 392 cases (9 new),

26-30 — 428 cases (4 new)

31-40 — 751 cases (17 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 716 cases (17 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 643 cases (8 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 497 cases (6 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 442 cases (7 new), 45 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,024 (103 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,618 (75 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 406 (28 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 60;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,792 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,898 fully vaccinated or 37.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 19,538 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 22,078), 165 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 363), 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 105) with 30,922 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,108,819 (60.82 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,521,984 (55.80 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 12, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,053;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 761;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 53,699;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,209.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 390,788 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,673 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 48,993 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 478 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,535 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 19 since the last update. There are 20,392 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 22.51 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.32 percent.

Statewide, 1,094,394 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.1 percent of the population). A total of 52.6 percent of the population, 942,475 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

New COVID case counts Gallia County — 255 Meigs County — 152 Mason County — 102

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

