Patrol investigating fatal crash in Pomeroy

POMEROY — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pomeroy on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to a news release from OSHP’s Gallipolis Post, Troopers were called to the scene of a reported single-vehicle crash on Side Hill Road in Pomeroy at 8:03 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers reportedly found a 2011 Nissan on its roof at the edge of the roadway, stated the news release. The driver was identified as Matthew Durham, 42, of Pomeroy.

“Mr. Durham had been ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result,” further stated the news release.

The Rutland Fire Department, Meigs County Emergency Medical Services and Meigs County Coroner Investigator Susan Mansfield responded to the scene. The roadway remained closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was being conducted.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Information provided by OSHP.

