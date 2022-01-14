Shelter Pets (Trio) of the Week

A sweet nine-month-old sibling trio of kittens — Cuddles, Princess and Smokey — are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption, along with 14 other sweet cats, at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Adoptions fees for some animals at the shelter have been covered by sponsors for potential adopters. Check with shelter staff regarding these animals or how to sponsor one.

Cuddles is a sweet and lovable kitten. She is spayed and ready to find her new best friend and is available now. Those interested in bringing Cuddles home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_cuddles-1.jpg Cuddles is a sweet and lovable kitten. She is spayed and ready to find her new best friend and is available now. Those interested in bringing Cuddles home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy

Princess is a fun-loving feline. Princess is spayed and ready for her forever home. Those interested in bringing Princess home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_princess-1.jpg Princess is a fun-loving feline. Princess is spayed and ready for her forever home. Those interested in bringing Princess home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy

Smokey is the only boy in his sibling trio. He is a playful and joyful kitten. Smokey is neutered and ready to find his forever family. Those interested in bringing Smokey home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.