Representing Mason Co. at ‘Fairs and Festivals’

CHARLESTON — Three young women will be representing Mason County at the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant in Charleston which gets underway today and continues through Saturday at the Civic Center.

Contestants from Mason County are: 2021 Mason County Fair Queen Kira Henderson; representing the West Virginia Cupcake Festival is Ally Harper; and Lexee Wray will be representing the Valley District Fair.

Henderson, Harper and Wray will be competing alongside 78 contestants representing various fairs and festivals throughout West Virginia. The pageant consists of three areas of competition, including Event Promotion, Personal Interview and Evening Gown. Saturday evening will culminate in the crowning of the 2022 West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Queen who will reign over the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg.

Henderson will be accompanied by Aimee Stein and Andrea Henderson, pageant directors of the Mason County Fair Queen Pageant, some past fair queens and family, as well as the pageant committee. Kira is the daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson of Henderson.

Harper is the daughter of Kevin and Vanessa Harper. She will be supported by her parents, family, friends, directors, and sister queens.

Wray is the daughter of Jason and Kristen Wray. She will be accompanied by her pageant director, fellow royalty and family and friends.

A schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday (Jan 13)

Contestants will arrive in Charleston and attend a meet and greet along with an orientation to learn their pageant group. They will also have their first practice.

Friday (Jan. 14)

Event Promotion Competition begins.

This is the first phase of competition and will be conducted on Friday afternoon. During this competition contestants are judged on natural beauty, poise and presentation. Contestants will also be judged by giving a 30-second timed presentation about their event.

Saturday (Jan. 15)

Judges Interviews: This is the second phase of competition. Each contestant will be interviewed by a panel of judges. At this time, the judges will consider poise, personality, and natural beauty.

Evening gown competition: This is the third phase of competition. Judging is based on poise, personality and natural beauty.

From the tabulations of the three competitions (event promotion, interview, and evening gown) 15 semi-finalists will be chosen and interviewed from their fact sheets.

Tickets may be purchased at the registration area Friday and Saturday with a full weekend costing $100; Friday admission is $45 includes Trade Show, Opening Ceremonies, Pageant Event Promotions; Saturday night admission is $25 (separate seating from full weekend).

Henderson, Harper and Wray to compete