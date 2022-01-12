122 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 122 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 55 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 48 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 5,569 total cases (55 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 336 hospitalizations and 87 deaths. Of the 5,514 cases, 4,936 (26 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,067 cases (12 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —906 cases (10 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 782 cases (7 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 821 cases (9 new), 33 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

50-59 — 748 cases (5 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 614 cases (10 new), 55 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 389 cases (1 new), 88 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 242 cases (1 new), 59 hospitalizations, 34 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,667 (45.71 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,466 (41.70 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,508 total cases (19 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations and 70 deaths. Of the 3,508 cases, 3,147 (9 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 675 cases (7 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 494 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 447 cases (2 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 522 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 472 cases (3 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

60-69 — 442 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 287 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 169 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,304 (44.97 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,340 (40.77 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,666 cases (48 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,323 confirmed cases, 343 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 73 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 108 active cases and 4,485 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 79 confirmed cases (3 fewer), 4 probable cases

5-11 — 214 confirmed cases (1 new), 23 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 241 confirmed cases, 25 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 327 confirmed cases (4 new), 24 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 341 confirmed cases (2 new), 32 probable cases

26-30 — 380 confirmed cases (4 new), 26 probable cases

31-40 — 672 confirmed cases (8 new), 51 probable cases (2 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 641 confirmed cases (4 new), 46 probable cases (2 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 577 confirmed cases (4 new), 45 probable cases (2 new), 10 deaths

61-70 — 455 confirmed cases (3 new), 33 probable cases (1 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 396 confirmed cases (10 new), 34 probable cases (1 new), 45 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,826;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,470 (31 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 356 (17 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 59;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,768 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,877 fully vaccinated or 37.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 20,093 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 17,447), 499 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 332), 44 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 103) with 30,435 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,076,424 (60.54 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,499,433 (55.60 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 5, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 15,324;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 729;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 50,828;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,991.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 367,217 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,440 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 41,718 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 466 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,481 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 29 since the last update. There are 13,607 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 18.55 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.00 percent.

Statewide, 1,091,967 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.9 percent of the population). A total of 52.5 percent of the population, 940,882 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

