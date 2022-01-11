3 deaths, 96 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were three additional deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as 96 new cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional deaths. Those individuals were in the 40-49 and 80-plus age ranges. ODH also reported 52 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported one additional death of an individual in the 50-59 year age range. ODH also reported 26 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 5,514 total cases (52 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 336 hospitalizations and 87 deaths (2 new). Of the 5,514 cases, 4,910 (14 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,055 cases (13 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —896 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 775 cases (5 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 812 cases (7 new), 33 hospitalizations, 6 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 743 cases (7 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 604 cases (8 new), 55 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 388 cases (4 new), 88 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 241 cases (4 new), 59 hospitalizations, 34 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,649 (45.64 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,456 (41.65 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,489 total cases (26 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations and 70 deaths (1 new). Of the 3,489 cases, 3,136 (13 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 668 cases (12 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 490 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 445 cases (2 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 520 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 469 cases (3 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 441 cases (2 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 287 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 169 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,284 (44.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,333 (40.72 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 4,618 cases (18 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,286 confirmed cases, 332 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 73 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 98 active cases and 4,447 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 82 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases

5-11 — 213 confirmed cases (2 new), 22 probable cases (3 new)

12-15 — 241 confirmed cases, 24 probable cases

16-20 — 323 confirmed cases (2 new), 23 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 339 confirmed cases (1 new), 32 probable cases

26-30 — 376 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 26 probable cases

31-40 — 664 confirmed cases (2 new), 49 probable cases (1 fewer), 2 deaths

41-50 — 637 confirmed cases (1 new), 44 probable cases, 3 deaths

51-60 — 573 confirmed cases (4 new), 43 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

61-70 — 452 confirmed cases (1 new), 32 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 386 confirmed cases, 33 probable cases (1 new), 45 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,778;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,439 (20 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 339 (2 fewer);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 59;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,745 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,865 fully vaccinated or 37.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 19,611 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 17,103), 442 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 332), 55 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and 363 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 103) with 30,435 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,068,240 (60.47 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,493,747 (55.55 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 5, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 15,324;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 729;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 50,828;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,991.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 362,777 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,508 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 39,979 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 462 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,452 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with seven since the last update. There are 13,268 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 19.59 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.94 percent.

Statewide, 1,090,926 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.9 percent of the population). A total of 52.5 percent of the population, 940,226 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

