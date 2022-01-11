Moose supports Flatrock Fire Department

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 welcomed the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department to raise funds for an educational “Smoke House” during the recent charity bingo event.

A great showing of a very supportive community resulted in close to half of the needed cost of the smoke house being raised during the bingo event, according to information submitted by organizers.

The Moose Lodge started out the evening by donating $350 from members and various chapters within the Moose Lodge. Throughout the evening several other donations from attendees doubled that total. Concessions, prize games and 50-50 drawings along with bingo games added to the total, with over $2400 raised throughout the evening. Numerous small business owners from Leon, Point Pleasant and Gallipolis donated both prizes and food for the event.

The fire department came well prepared for the event, arriving with fire trucks in tow in case of a fire occurring during the event. They also handled the selling of cards, concessions and collecting money — giving the Moose Lodge a much-needed night off to enjoy bingo.

Flatrock also kicked off a month-long prize drawing contest during the bingo event, which, hopefully, will raise the rest of the funds needed for the smoke house. CSG Customs and Collision of Gallipolis donated a years’ worth of detailing for the prize giveaway, an $1100 value. Contact the firehouse or a member to purchase a ticket for the drawing being held Feb. 7, live on the department’s Facebook page.

A kid’s day is planned in the near future at the Moose Lodge to introduce the educational Smoke House with fire trucks and equipment again in tow.

The Moose Lodge will welcome the Samual Zion Foundation for a Saturday afternoon prize bingo affair on Feb. 5. This group is dedicated to spread Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia awareness while helping to support CDH patients and their families.

Submitted by Dave Morgan.