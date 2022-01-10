Candidates file for county offices

POINT PLEASANT — The first day of filing for the 2022 Primary Election in Mason County has come to an end with several people putting their name in the race for county positions.

Filing certificate of announcements for county offices as of 4:25 p.m. Monday, according to the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley are:

Commissioner: Sam Nibert- R

Board of Education: Ashley Cossin- District 2; Jared Billings – District 4 and Brian Scott – District 4

County Clerk: Diana Cromley- D

Circuit Clerk: Elizabeth Jones – R

Executive committees: District 5: Bonnie Fruth – D

Conservation district supervisor: no current applicants

Potential candidates had until 4:30 p.m. to file for candidacy on Monday. Others wishing to file for office have until Jan. 29 at 4:30 p.m. to file. Applicants can file by mail or in the county clerk’s office at the Mason County Courthouse, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those filing by mail must have their certificate announcements and fees in the mail and postmarked by noon Jan. 29 to be accepted. The clerk’s office accepts cash, money orders or cashier’s check.

Cromley encourages those planning to file to check with her office as some of the precinct lines have had to be moved. Cromley’s office can be reached at 304-675-1997.

The Point Pleasant Register will continue to provide updates on filings as information comes available and will print a complete listing if candidates once finalized after Jan. 29. Information on state office filings in an upcoming edition.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

