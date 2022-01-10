Mason Town Council discusses recreational events

MASON — Recreational events for the upcoming year were discussed when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Steve Ohlinger and Bob Reed. Absent were members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, and Barry Taylor.

While no specific dates were set, events mentioned included the annual Easter egg hunt, Fourth of July celebration, and Christmas parade. Other activities discussed were music in the park with possible sponsorships; outdoor movies; a community block sale; car shows; a 5K run/walk; and “Mason Main Street” that would draw crafters and food trucks to a two-block area on the main thoroughfare in town.

Setting dates for the events was tabled until the next meeting, which will take place on Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The mayor said several trees at the park need trimmed, and one needs removed prior to the start of events there. He also said spring clean-up dates need set.

Police Chief Colton McKinney said the town received a check for over $2,400 from the Point Pleasant Police Department. The money was to reimburse the town for an officer’s remaining contract who accepted employment in Point Pleasant.

McKinney said it now costs between $10,000 and $12,000 to get a certified officer on the road. This includes the cost of the academy, necessary equipment and clothing items, as well as meeting recent mandated requirements by the state. Potential officers must now pass both a lie detector test and psychological evaluation prior to being hired. He said he would like to begin the process for a sixth officer, and is looking into ways to help reduce the costs.

The chief also reported the department’s Durango is getting a new radiator, and that he is working on grant applications for new cruisers.