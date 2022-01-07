County candidate filings begin Monday

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County residents interested in filing for candidacy in the 2022 primary election can begin to file on Monday, Jan. 10.

Those who wish to file for candidacy can do so in the county clerk’s office at the Mason County Courthouse, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The last day to file for office is Jan. 29 and the office is open until noon for in-person filing that day.

County Clerk Diana Cromley said those filing by mail need to have their certificate announcement in the mail, postmarked by Jan. 29 to be accepted.

County seats with openings include the Mason County Commission (one seat); Mason County Board of Education (three seats); county clerk; circuit clerk; conservation district supervisor; and executive committees (based on parties).

The county commission can have one person per district, leaving districts one and four open.

The Board of Education can not have more than two representatives per district. Currently the seats not up for election — Meagan Bonecutter and Rhonda Tennant — represent district one and district three, allowing one more representative from those districts to potentially be elected.

Cromley said some of the precinct lines have had to be moved and suggests anyone wanting to file, to check with her office for their district.

The filing fees are as follows: circuit clerk, $613.54; county clerk, $613.54; county commission, $406.56; Board of Education, $25; executive committee, $10 and conservation district supervisor, $10.

The county clerk’s office accepts cash, money orders or cashier’s check.

The primary election is scheduled for May 10.

The Point Pleasant Register will updated filings shortly after the first filing day and print the candidate list, including those filing for state office, once the filing deadline has passed.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

