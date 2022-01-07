Sleighbell Ball returns Jan. 29

POINT PLEASANT — The 27th annual Sleighbell Ball returns Saturday, Jan. 29 for a night of music, food and plenty of fun to support the Main Street Point Pleasant organization.

The annual event starts at 8 p.m. at the West Virginia National Guard Armory in Camp Conley. Entertainment will be provided by the Gary Stewart Quintet and light refreshments will be available to guests, organized by the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Point Pleasant chapter.

Main Street Point Pleasant’s Sleighbell Ball is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year with around 200 to 300 people typically in attendance.

According to Chris Rizer, director of Main Street Point Pleasant, “guests come from all over, as far away as Charleston, Parkersburg and Chillicothe; and they absolutely love it. The Armory completely decorated – it looks great – and of course Gary’s band is always phenomenal. It’s a lot of fun and it’s for a good cause.”

Rizer shared that the proceeds from the Sleighbell Ball help support the Main Street program and make its community development work possible.

“Most organizations take a portion from their grants for administration,” Rizer said. “Thanks to the city, our donors, partners and the proceeds from our annual fundraisers, 100% of any grants we receive can go back into the community. We hope for that to continue.”

Despite being founded in the late 1980s, some people are still unclear on all of what Main Street Point Pleasant does.

The organization developed Riverfront Park at a cost of $6 million, with an additional $1 million for the sound system and murals. The park is home to multiple festivals, concerts and events throughout the year. Also, each of the stainless steel statues at the park and the Mothman Statue, which the group purchased, cost around $10,000 each.

Then there is the restoration of the historic Kisar-Kincaid House, which will one day be a bed and breakfast. So far, Main Street has replaced the roof and gutters, restored the windows to their original appearance through a mix of original windows and modern replacements, repaired and repainted the brickwork, restored the front porch and installed a handicap-accessible ramp. Main Street was also responsible for the downtown streetscape project, matching grants for facades and awnings for downtown businesses, Hartley Square, the annual Krodel Festival of Lights (in partnership with the City of Point Pleasant) and more, Rizer said.

It is estimated, since Main Street Point Pleasant was founded, it has poured at least $10 million back into the city with its projects funded through a relentless pursuit of grants.

In the coming years, Rizer said Main Street plans to finish the Kisar House, build a new space for the farmers market in the heart of downtown, extend the downtown streetscape to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, work on several new murals, support several planned building remodels and continue to attract new businesses to the city, among other projects.

“It’s an exciting time to be in Point Pleasant, that’s for sure,” Rizer said.

Tickets to the Sleighbell Ball are $50 per person or $350 to reserve a table for eight. Tickets are available at Main Street Point Pleasant’s office at 305 Main Street or by contacting Rizer at 304-675-3844.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-3.jpg