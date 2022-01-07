Ralph and “Kitten One and Kitten Two” are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. Call the shelter for more information with more details found under each pet’s photo.

Ralph is a two and a half-year-old lab mix. He is super sweet and friendly and walks well on a leash. Ralph is smart and would be easy to train. Those interested in bringing Ralph home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_261549491_127749516355705_1115364531121416138_n.jpg Ralph is a two and a half-year-old lab mix. He is super sweet and friendly and walks well on a leash. Ralph is smart and would be easy to train. Those interested in bringing Ralph home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy

Kitten One and Kitten Two are from the same litter, born April 22, 2021. They have a third sibling at the shelter, too. The kittens are new to the shelter and a little scared, according to staff. Kitten One and Two love to cuddle and would love a new, cozy home. Those interested in bringing Kitten One or Two home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.