Senior services offered by Mason Co. Action Group

With the beginning of a new year, many county residents might be unfamiliar with the services offered by the Mason County Action Group, Inc.

The action group has two senior citizen centers – the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant, and the Mason Senior Center, located at the corner of Second and Horton streets in Mason.

Congregate meals are offered at each center on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. The suggested meal donation ranges from $1.50 to $3. No senior citizen is ever denied a meal due to inability to pay, however, according to Renae Riffle, executive director.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, “grab and go” meals are also available for those seniors who are uncomfortable meeting with others. They, too, are available at 11:30 a.m. on weekdays.

For those who are unable to attend the congregate meals or unable to travel to a center for a “grab and go” meal, Meals-on-Wheels is a service available. Those wishing to have meals delivered must apply by calling the action group business office at 304-675-2369. Meals-on-Wheels drivers deliver the food to the door, which also serves as a safety check on the senior.

Activities and socialization are benefits of attending one of the two centers. While due to COVID-19, activities are limited to offerings that provide social distancing, several are still being held. Regular activities for now include bingo, crafts, Bible quizzes, inspirational and country music in Point Pleasant, and bingo and video games in Mason.

Wellness checks and various health topic discussions are held each month. State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) Director Ann Dalton is available to help with Medicare and Medicaid decisions, questions and appeals.

For those who qualify, in-home care can be provided. This can include personal care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, and running errands.

A monthly newsletter is available at each center, is delivered to Meals-on-Wheels clients, and is posted on the action group Facebook page. It lists monthly center activities, a menu, word puzzles, and other news.

In January, the centers are closed on the 17th in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. They are also closed whenever Mason County Schools are closed for bad weather.

For more information, contact the action group business office at 304-675-2369.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.