Filing period for New Haven election to begin

NEW HAVEN — New Haven residents wanting to file for candidacy in the June 7 municipal election can begin submitting paperwork on Monday.

According to a calendar on the West Virginia Secretary of State website, the filing period will be from Jan. 10 through Jan. 29. Teresa Gibbs, office worker with the town, said forms can be obtained at the town hall, located at 218 Fifth Street.

Positions to be filled include the mayor, who is paid $200 per meeting, and the recorder, who is paid $186.50 per meeting. Five council members will be elected and are paid $75 per meeting.

The present New Haven administration includes Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Roy Dale Grimm, Steve Carpenter, Colton McKinney and Jessica Rickard.

Those who sign up to seek office have until March 15 to withdraw their candidacy. A drawing for ballot position will take place on March 29.

Other important dates preceding the election are:

April 19 — Election officials appointed;

April 19 — Deadline for write-in candidates;

May 17 — Last day to register to vote in the municipal election; and,

May 25 through June 4 — Early voting.

New officials will take office on July 1.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

