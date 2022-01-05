Holzer welcomes New Year’s Baby

Holzer Health System recently welcomed its New Year’s Baby 2022. Brynlee Rae, pictured, was born on January 2 at 8:25 am, weighing 7 lb. 2oz. and was 19 inches in length. According to Holzer, “She is welcomed by proud parents Shane Messer and Hannah Bryant, and big sisters, Mackenzie and Paisley.” The family resides in Jackson, Ohio.

