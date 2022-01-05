Grand Jury hands down indictments

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — The Mason County Grand Jury met Tuesday, Jan. 4, finding 10 true bills, according to a news release from the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins.

Gaskins announces the Grand Jury has handed down the following felony Indictments:

Ricky Allen Buchanan, 40, of Gay, W.Va. — Burglary.

Brett Allen Castle, 40, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. — Driving While Revoke, DUI Related, Third or Subsequent Offense (two counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Russell Lee Clinton, 50, of Henderson, W.Va. — Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (two counts).

Clayton J. Durbin, 41, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. — Receiving or Transferring Stolen Property.

Matthew A. Eblin, Jr., 28, of Pomeroy, Ohio — Attempt to Commit Murder; Malicious Assault.

Gary Joe Flora, 42, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. — Burglary.

Johnnie Scott Hall, 51, of Ashton, W.Va. — Malicious Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer; Fleeing with Reckless Indifference; Grand Larceny; Destruction of Property; and Access Device Fraud.

Jennifer Dawn Neal, 45, of Mason, W.Va. — Accessory Before the Fact to Burglary.

Zachary Scott Shaw, 20, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. — Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Property.

According to the news release, “Anyone whose name appears on this list is given notice to appear before the Mason County Circuit Court on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. to answer for their charge/s. If anyone has questions related to these indictments, they are encouraged to contact the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office or the Mason County Circuit Clerk immediately.”

