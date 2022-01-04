Town of New Haven hires personnel

NEW HAVEN — Two new employees were hired when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Roy Dale Grimm, and Steve Carpenter. Absent were council members Colton McKinney and Jessica Rickard.

Monica Mitchell was hired as the office manager and was set to begin work on Jan. 6. She will be paid $14 per hour. Garrett Ohlinger was hired as a part-time worker for the garbage department at $9 per hour.

Also during the meeting, it was announced a $35,000 fine, issued by the Internal Revenue Service, has been reduced to $8,910. The mayor said the fine was imposed during a previous administration when payroll Social Security payments were not submitted.

The town sent a letter to the IRS, explaining past office occurrences, and the fine was lowered. Serevicz said another letter will be sent asking if a payment plan can be arranged.

Water violations were discussed, with Supervisor Buzzy Duncan saying the town received a total of 12 for various reasons, including samples not taken, reports not sent in, among others. The violations occurred prior to the present administration taking office.

Duncan said a representative from the state spent two days working at the town, and added the water system in getting back to where it should be.

Duncan also reported the town is “riding on borrowed time” when it comes to the garbage truck. The back end of the vehicle recently fell off, he said, but was fixed at a cost of $800. It later broke down out of town, but workers got the truck back to New Haven.

In other action, the council:

Discussed the community center and the poor condition some people are leaving it in, as well as leaving the heat on;

Heard a report from Duncan that there were tree roots in sewer lines above the park, and although it is fixed for now, 1,300 feet of pipe needs replaced;

Announced the recently installed broadband service on the water tower is not working properly;

Discussed the possibility of giving COVID-19 incentives to employees who worked through the pandemic (incentives to come from American Rescue Plan funds);

Heard that approximately $800 a month is being saved in chemicals after the purchase of scales;

Heard a report from Police Chief Dave Hardwick that the power steering is out in one of the cruisers, and he is getting an estimate on repairs;; and,

Reported Patrolman Wayne Hall received an extension until April to attend the police academy.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

