Organizing for ‘22

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission held the 2022 organizational meeting to appoint officers and set meeting schedules on Monday evening.

Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle were present. Also present were County Clerk Diana Cromley, Administrator John Gerlach and Assistant Administrator Jason Bechtel.

Cromley opened the meeting and asked for nominations for president and president pro-tem.

Handley nominated Nibert as president and Doolittle as president pro-tem. All were in agreement and Nibert was appointed as president for another year and Doolittle was appointed as president pro-tem for another year.

After offices were appointed, Handley moved to change the Jan. 20 meeting to Feb. 3, all commissioners were in agreement.

Commissioners also discussed and confirmed meetings for February, March and April.

Gerlach said meetings are generally set for the last three Thursdays of the month, but can be adjusted with agreement from the commission.

The February meetings are scheduled for Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 17 and Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

The March meetings are scheduled for March 10, March 17 and March 24 at 4 p.m.

The April meetings are scheduled for April 14, April 19 and April 28 at 4 p.m.

Remaining January meetings previously scheduled are Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.

Commissioners also reviewed the set dates to meet as the Board of Equalization for the month of February, as written in West Virginia Code.

The Commission will be meeting as a Board of Equalization and Review in the commission meeting room on the main floor of the Mason County Courthouse on the following dates: Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; Thursday, Feb. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

