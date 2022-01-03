Mr. Smith goes to MU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s 38th President Brad D. Smith officially joined the school Monday, complete with a celebratory donning of a Kelly green jacket presented by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud.

According to a news release from the university, Smith’s day began in his Old Main office before dawn where he reviewed the upcoming schedule with his transition team. Also, on the president’s itinerary today are calls with state and federal officials and meetings with senior administration officials at Marshall.

“The first week on the job is to seek to understand before seeking to be understood,” Smith said. “There’s so much for me to hear from other people. I have a listening tour scheduled with around 20 different sessions over the next 4-6 weeks and I’ll have the opportunity to get my arms around some of the issues we are all dealing with right now, including COVID.”

Smith was selected as the university’s president after an extensive global search in 2021. He succeeds Dr. Jerome “Jerry” Gilbert who opted not to renew his contract.

Information provided by Marshall University.

Marshall University’s 38th President Brad D. Smith, pictured at center, officially joined the school Monday, complete with a celebratory donning of a Kelly green jacket presented by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_1.4-Smith-Wide-01.jpg Marshall University’s 38th President Brad D. Smith, pictured at center, officially joined the school Monday, complete with a celebratory donning of a Kelly green jacket presented by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud. Marshall University | Courtesy Marshall University’s 38th President Brad D. Smith is pictured on Monday, his first official day in his new role. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_1.4-Smith-Wide-1.jpg Marshall University’s 38th President Brad D. Smith is pictured on Monday, his first official day in his new role. Marshall University | Courtesy

Begins tenure as Marshall’s 38th president