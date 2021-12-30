A sweet and loving pup named Gertrude and an affectionate and gorgeous feline named Bessie are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Bessie is a shy, timid five-year-old spayed female that was also an owner surrender as they could not longer care for her. Bessie will need an updated rabies vaccine but is ready to go to her new home.

Courtesy

Gertrude is a one-year-old female boxer/doberman mix that was an owner surrender. She would love a fenced in yard with no chickens or cats. Gertrude is housebroken, knows sit and shake, crate trained and is good with teenagers and all other people. She has not been around young kids but her demeanor is super sweet and gentle. Plus she is great office help.