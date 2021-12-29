BOE approves personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education held its last meeting for the year to approve personnel and discuss property matters.

Board members present were President Dale Shobe, Vice-President Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin. Superintendent Keith Burdette was also present.

The board voted, 5-0, for the addendum of agenda item 8.02 — recommend the board approve the placement of Cody Canterbury, basketball coach, Hannan Jr./Sr. High School (HJSHS), effective immediately. The motion to hire Canterbury passed 5-0.

With the approval of all agenda items, the meeting ended with an executive session for Burdette to update the board on property issues, with no action taken.

There was no superintendent’s report given.

Mason County Board of Education meetings for the month of January are scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022 and Jan. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved Sandra Keefer, Kelsey Roush and Diane Saunders as approved drivers for the 2021/2022 school year.

Out of state travel in 2022 was approved for Matthew Bradley, Kelsey Roush, Courtney Weave, April Lloyd, Jenn Russell and Wahama Jr./Sr. High School (WJSHS) Band to travel to Columbus, Ohio, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6; to Akron, Ohio, from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20; to Columbus from March 19 to March 20 and to Wapakoneta, Ohio, on April 2, all trips are for a band performance and award ceremony.

Two out-of-county students were approved to attend school in Mason County for the 2021/2022 school year.

A list of volunteers from New Haven Elementary School and WJSHS were approved for the current school year.

Family medical leave for a maximum of 12 weeks, unpaid was approved for Roasanna Anthony, Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) teacher; Kathy Young, Central Office Itinerant teacher and JoAnn Thomas, Point Pleasant Primary School.

The resignation of Andrea Houck, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher at PPIS, effective Jan. 3, 2022 and the resignation due to retirement of Susan Krichbaum, Spanish teacher WJSHS, effective Jan. 2, 2022 were approved.

The transfers of Kristina Hanson, sixth grade teacher PPIS to interventionist Beale Elementary, effective for the 2022/2023 school year and Rachel Law, assistant principal Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJSHS) to attendance director/student support at the Central office, effective Jan. 3, 2022 were approved by the board.

The employment of Brittany Creech, fifth grade teacher PPIS; Elizabeth Lovell, school psychologist Central Office and Anthony Renwand, English/LA teacher HJSHS were approved effective Jan. 3, 2022. The employment of Sharon Shull, school nurse Central Office Itinerant was approved, effective Jan. 17 pending licensure. The approval of Vickie Workman as a substitute teacher for the 2021/2022 school year was also approved.

The resignation of Stephen Williamson, custodian Roosevelt Elementary was approved, effective December 31, 2021.

The employment of David Jarvis, substitute custodian for the 2021/2022 school year was approved, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

The board approved the placement of Aaron Chapman as athletic assistant PPJSHS for the current school year. It was noted this is an unpaid position.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements — check numbers and purchase card check numbers — totalling $675,922.49.

