1 death, 40 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one additional death associated with COVID-19, as well as 40 new cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 23 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 12 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71+ age range. DHHR also reported five new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 5,105 total cases (23 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 328 hospitalizations and 82 deaths. Of the 5,105 cases, 4,695 (21 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 983 cases (2 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —817 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 711 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 748 cases (4 new), 32 hospitalizations, 5 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 698 cases (6 new), 55 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 564 cases (2 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 365 cases (1 new), 86 hospitalizations (2 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 219 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,435 (44.93 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,291 (41.10 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,263 total cases (12 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 193 hospitalizations and 67 deaths. Of the 3,263 cases, 3,024 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 617 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 456 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 412 cases (1 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 484 cases, 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 443 cases (3 new), 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 416 cases (1 new), 49 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 278 cases (1 new), 46 hospitalizations, 24 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 157 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,152 (44.32 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,232 (40.29 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 4,282 cases (5 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,016 confirmed cases, 266 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 66 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 95 active cases and 4,121 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 78 confirmed cases (4 new), 2 probable cases (1 fewer)

5-11 — 202 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 230 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases (1 fewer)

16-20 — 309 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases

21-25 — 305 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

26-30 — 353 confirmed cases, 21 probable cases

31-40 — 611 confirmed cases (1 new), 45 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 594 confirmed cases (1 new), 34 probable cases (1 fewer), 2 deaths

51-60 — 538 confirmed cases (2 new), 39 probable cases, 7 deaths

61-70 — 429 confirmed cases (3 new), 27 probable cases (1 fewer), 13 deaths

71+ — 367 confirmed cases (2 fewer), 27 probable cases (1 fewer), 43 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,450;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,170 (1 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 272 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 52 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,850 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,590 fully vaccinated or 36.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 15,403 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 10,076), 444 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 312), 42 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and 60 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 84) with 28,780 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,960,596 (59.55 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,407,960 (54.82 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 22, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 664;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 46,651;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,786.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 323,538 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,053 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 29,047 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 433 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,288 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 28 since Monday. There are 8,604 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 14.19 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.43 percent.

Statewide, 1,100,071 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.4 percent of the population). A total of 51.2 percent of the population, 917,204 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

