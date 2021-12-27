Mason BOE reviews calendar proposals

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education has been presented with four potential calendar proposals for the 2022-2023 school year.

The calendars were presented to the board at the last meeting.

Superintendent Keith Burdette said he hoped to choose the school calendar by the end of January.

“I envision having this calendar approved some time probably [in] January,” Burdette said. “There’s a good chance that it helps people as they plan out for the rest of the year, where they can make some vacation plans and things like that.”

The calendar is based on a number of things required by the West Virginia Department of Education.

“These are based on a guidance booklet that’s put out by the Department of Education,” Burdette said. “There are some things that are absolutely required. They tell us ahead of time when the window will open for the general summative assessments. We have to work around that and make sure we’ve included that.”

Burdette said the beginning and closing dates are to be within a 48 week period. There are also several required dates to include.

“We have to factor in a preparation date at the beginning of school preparation, a preparation date at the end of school, seven legal holidays during that time period; an election day [in the] year where there is such. And then six, outside of school environment days — those have to be scheduled after the 130th instructional day,” Burdette said.

“So, there’s a lot of parameters and guidance that we have to follow in doing that,” Burdette said. “[We] also have to factor in the faculty senate meetings. It is specified in code that there’ll be one at the beginning of school year, one at the end of the school year and then one in October, December, February and April, for a total of six.”

Burdette said the calendars presented at the meeting would be available online for public viewing and comment.

Burdette also noted that he prepared calendar summaries with start and end dates, break lengths and other additional notes.

The calendar summary lists each proposal as calendar A, B, C and D. It was also noted teacher end dates include six Outside Environment Days (OS Days) placed at the end of all calendars. Easter is noted as April 9, 2023.

Calendar A: Teacher start date, Aug. 15; Student start date, Aug. 18; Student end date, May 30; Teacher end date, June 9; Thanksgiving Break, five days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 21; Spring Break, April 3-7 — five days.

Calendar B: Teacher start date, Aug. 3; Student start date, Aug. 15; Student end date, May 24; Teacher end date, June 6; Thanksgiving Break, 5 days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 21; Spring Break, April 3-7 — five days. Calendar B notes, “staff would work three days before the Mason County Fair, off fair week and begin with students the following Monday.”

Calendar C: Teacher start date, Aug. 22; Student start date, Aug. 25; Student end date, May 29; Teacher end date, June 8; Thanksgiving Break, two days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 22; Spring Break, April 6, 7 and 10 — three days.

Calendar D: Teacher start date, Aug. 31; Student start date, Sept. 6; Student end date, June 12; Teacher end date, June 22; Thanksgiving Break, five days; Last day before Christmas Break, Faculty Senate (half day) Dec. 22; Spring Break, April 6, 7 and 10 — three days. Calendar D notes, “late finish due to not starting until after Labor Day.”

Burdette said a second calendar hearing will take place on Jan. 11, with input in from the board, teachers and staff and the public.

Board President Shobe clarified that there would be an extra day after Christmas Break to ensure buses and schools are working and heating properly.

“It’s in this year’s calendar and to the proposed ones for next year, as well,” Burdette said.

The next Mason County School Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Four potential calendars presented for 2022-23 school year

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.