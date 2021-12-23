Christmas in Ohio Valley

OHIO VALLEY – With so many beautiful decorations and enjoyable holiday activities in the Ohio Valley, it is easy to miss a few. Christmas Eve warrants a look back at some of them, including appearances by Santa and Mrs. Clause, displays of Holiday blow molds, the first snowfall of the season, and light displays at parks around the area.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus had several stops throughout our tri-county area this season; several residents decorated their homes and lawns for visitors to enjoy the Christmas lights; and holiday flowers were grown along the river.

While many of the light displays will remain until New Years Day, tonight, look up, and “May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.”

For the third year in a row, Christmas on the Ridge delighted visitors with light displays, music, live animals, Holiday characters, and treat bags handed out personally by Santa and Mrs. Clause. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_Christmas-on-the-Ridge-2021-Mr-and-Mrs-Santa.jpg For the third year in a row, Christmas on the Ridge delighted visitors with light displays, music, live animals, Holiday characters, and treat bags handed out personally by Santa and Mrs. Clause. Christmas on the Ridge | Courtesy John and Brandi Davidson welcome guests nightly through December to their extensive collection of Holiday blow molds in Long Bottom. Cars can drive through, park in the parking lot, and walk along the driveway to view the displays. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_Davidson-Family-Blow-Mold-Display.jpg John and Brandi Davidson welcome guests nightly through December to their extensive collection of Holiday blow molds in Long Bottom. Cars can drive through, park in the parking lot, and walk along the driveway to view the displays. Christmas on the Ridge | Courtesy What began as an interest in blow molds for Carl Parsons was co-opted by his wife MaryAnn, and has now become the couple’s passion. The Parsons welcome visitors to their display near Forked Run Lake, and encourage driving up their long dark driveway to get a better view thru Dec 26. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_For-the-Joy-of-Christmas-Parson.jpg What began as an interest in blow molds for Carl Parsons was co-opted by his wife MaryAnn, and has now become the couple’s passion. The Parsons welcome visitors to their display near Forked Run Lake, and encourage driving up their long dark driveway to get a better view thru Dec 26. MaryAnn Parsons | Courtesy The Rio Grande ‘Grand’ Christmas tree lighting kick started the holiday with a visit from the Grinch, a photo booth from Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board, cookies and special treats. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_1713.jpg The Rio Grande ‘Grand’ Christmas tree lighting kick started the holiday with a visit from the Grinch, a photo booth from Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board, cookies and special treats. Brittany Hively | OVP Gallipolis in Lights brings hundreds of visitors to Gallipolis City Park to enjoy some holiday festivities through Christmas lights and decorations. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2729.jpg Gallipolis in Lights brings hundreds of visitors to Gallipolis City Park to enjoy some holiday festivities through Christmas lights and decorations. Brittany Hively | OVP Gallipolis City Park is decorated with dozens of displays and lights to bring some holiday joy through Gallipolis in Lights. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2735.jpg Gallipolis City Park is decorated with dozens of displays and lights to bring some holiday joy through Gallipolis in Lights. Brittany Hively | OVP The stage in Gallipolis City Park is filled with the traditional nativity scene for Gallipolis in Lights. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2749.jpg The stage in Gallipolis City Park is filled with the traditional nativity scene for Gallipolis in Lights. Brittany Hively | OVP Krodel Park hosts the Krodel Light Show for visitors to enjoy while staying warm in their vehicles. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2975.jpg Krodel Park hosts the Krodel Light Show for visitors to enjoy while staying warm in their vehicles. Brittany Hively | OVP Poinsettias are an iconic symbol of the Holiday season. These locally grown beauties are pictured growing in Norris and Son Greenhouses in East Letart, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_Norris-Greenhouse-2.Hart_.jpg Poinsettias are an iconic symbol of the Holiday season. These locally grown beauties are pictured growing in Norris and Son Greenhouses in East Letart, Ohio. Lorna Hart | Courtesy A beautiful day on the Pomeroy Levee. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_On-the-river-in-Pomeroy.Hart_.jpg A beautiful day on the Pomeroy Levee. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Santa visited the Meigs County Historical Society in Middleport during their Christmas Open House. He was warmly greeted by children anxious to share hugs and Christmas lists with the jolly ole’ man. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_Santa-at-the-Meigs-Museum.AJProductions.jpg Santa visited the Meigs County Historical Society in Middleport during their Christmas Open House. He was warmly greeted by children anxious to share hugs and Christmas lists with the jolly ole’ man. AJ Productions | Courtesy The Ohio Valley saw its first snowfall Dec. 18. Pictured are early morning visitors to the birdfeeder outside the window of Gallipolis resident Beth Hart. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_1st-Snow-Blue-Jay-Bunny-A.-BHart.jpg The Ohio Valley saw its first snowfall Dec. 18. Pictured are early morning visitors to the birdfeeder outside the window of Gallipolis resident Beth Hart. Beth Hart | Courtesy