A sweater-loving pup named Rudy and a sweet kitten named Parker are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Parker is a uniquely colored kitten, who is sweet and loving. She was abandoned in a carrier at the shelter and is a bit shy at first. Parker is spayed and declawed. Those interested in gaining a new companion and bringing Parker home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Rudy is a 4 year-old wire hair terrier/chihuahua mix, weighing 15.8 pounds. He is housebroken. Rudy is not a farm pup, as he does not like chickens. Rudy is sweet and loves to play while wearing fun sweaters. Those interested in being Rudy’s new sweater partner may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.