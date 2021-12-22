Point updated on ‘Main Street’ projects

POINT PLEASANT — Members of Point Pleasant City Council met last week for their regular meeting, hearing updates from the Main Street Point Pleasant organization and approving other agenda items.

Present were Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, City Attorney Joe Supple, council persons (at large) Robert McMillan, Gabe Roush, council members Corrie Fetty, Paul Knisley, Leigh Ann Shepard, Judy Holland, Diana Hall. Street Commissioner Randy Hall, City Accountant Shannon Pearson and Administrative Assistant Teka McCauley were also present.

Main Street Point Pleasant Director Chris Rizer spoke to council, updating them on various projects downtown and those which could impact the city.

Some of those project updates include:

12 volunteers showed up during the Kisar/Kincaid House cleanup day, removing all paneling from the first floor, as well as other trash, making it ready for future contractors, likely one dealing with HVAC. Rizer said, based upon a feasibility study, it’s hoped the historic home can be converted into a bed and breakfast.

The Fisher Building, located behind Peoples Bank, is receiving a new roof and the structure has been stabilized, in addition, a Claflin Foundation grant will provide funding for constructing a new door and windows by local students from the Mason County Career Center. Rizer also informed council Tamarack was interested in placing an artisan space in the building at some point.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed to allow the environmental work on the marina which will be paid for by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection — this could possibly open up avenues for development in the future.

River to Ridges received a $32,000 grant to develop a bike and kayak trail along old U.S. 35.

Main Street submitted for a grant to work on murals downtown with hopes of collaborating with flood wall mural artist Robert Dafford. Dafford will be returning to Point Pleasant in April for some touch up work on the murals and start on a new mural, Rizer said.

Main Street also submitted for a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council to upgrade the sound system at Riverfront Park.

Rizer estimated 4,000 people were downtown for the Sugar Plum Stroll, an estimated 3,000 for Small Business Saturday and about 1,000 for Christmas on Main.

Mayor Billings brought up the Krodel Christmas Light Show, which is a partnership between the city and Main Street Point Pleasant. The city provides the venue of the park, the electric and the manpower to put up the displays, while Main Street Point Pleasant provides the displays which bring tourists to the park and city.

Due to a variety of factors, including meeting all the needs of the city with, at times, less available employees, Billings said the city workers needed help with manpower in assembling the displays.

“I don’t want to sound negative in any way [about the light show], we just need help out there putting those up, we just don’t have the manpower that we used to,” Billings said, asking if some volunteers or groups could come in next year to assist the city workers.

Billings suggested meeting next September about the issue and solutions, prior to the 2022 show.

Though the show is free, donations are accepted and are also used to upgrade the display. At the time of last week’s meeting, Rizer reported an estimated $11,000 had been collected in donations. Rizer also said, Main Street Point Pleasant was in the process of replacing the bulbs in displays with more efficient, but more expensive, LED bulbs which are hoped to assist in cutting down on the maintenance issues each year in the long run.

In other council business:

Approved payment #10 to Persinger and Associates for ongoing construction for the new Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Cook Learning Center in the amount of $55,263.58. Tatterson reported a status meeting on the project was set for the following day.

In regard to the museum construction site, Street Commissioner Hall reported some of the perimeter fence was blown down recently on a day of rain and wind, and possibly impacted some vehicles. The contractor does carry insurance and if anyone was impacted by this incident, contact the Point Municipal Building and the city will connect you with the contractor.

After discussion with Chet Horton, a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and veteran now living in Beckley, approved to allow use of the Youth Center for martial arts classes for youth. There is a fee involved for attending to help with insurance costs, Horton said, adding, he teaches the same classes in a community center in Beckley and had previously offered them in New Haven. Horton had reported he carried the proper insurance and would provide a waiver, he discussed cleaning protocols as well. Council passed a motion to charge Horton a minimum of $350 per month for 10 students, anything over that 10, the price is recalculated per student with rent based on the previous month. Classes could start as early as mid-late January. Horton would rent the center four days a week.

Approved making a four-way stop at Robinson Street and Howard Avenue.

Officer Jacob Raub was sworn in to the Point Pleasant Police Department. Tatterson said he was already certified.

The water tank in the Potters Creek area is now online and should help with water pressure in the Camp Conley area, the mayor said. Council has asked for a quote to paint the 500,000-gallon tank.

Approved possibly painting a thin blue line down the center of Sixth Street in front of the court house after a request from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Reappointed Jon Tatterson to a five-year term on the housing authority.

Roush noted the AED machines purchased for the city should have their batteries checked.

An empty lot on 5th Street has been offered to the city. Council approved moving forward pursuing the offer of the property. Street Commissioner Hall reported it could help with right-of-ways in regard to drainage issues in the area.

More on this month’s meeting in an upcoming edition.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

