Light show ends with ‘elf hunt’

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum ended another season with its largest event, the drive-thru Christmas light show.

The light show welcomed visitors to stay warm in their vehicles, while enjoying some Christmas spirit. The show recently ran nightly from Dec. 5 through Dec. 20.

The light show is the last scheduled event of the year for the farm museum, which closes mid-November.

This year the light display remained on for an additional night in conjunction with Lifespring Community Church’s Annual Elf Hunt.

During the Elf Hunt, drivers are directed through the driving path of the museum to stop at ‘elf spots’ to try to spy some mischievous elves running around the museum grounds.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), the goal of the event is for the children to find the hiding elves with their flashlights.

“As they’re driving through, they can roll their windows down and get out their flashlights and start looking around for magical elves that are hiding in the woods and maybe some of the buildings and that that they have there at the farm museum,” said Claire Cottrill, elf hunt coordinator.

Cottrill said the church tries to make the event fun.

“It’s just a really fun time,” Cottrill said. “We just try and make it a really fun, free event for everyone to enjoy, just to kind of enjoy a little bit of the magic of Christmas.”

Cottrill said this year’s event hosted an estimated 1,500 visitors, the largest to date.

Cottrill previously expressed to OVP the church’s appreciation of the Farm Museum allowing them to host the Elf Hunt each year.

The Farm Museum is closed for the season, but is set to open for the year around April 2022.

The Museum offers a store with handcrafted items and homemade goodies. There are a number of replica buildings with artifacts and tours are offered.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Blacksmith Shop at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M1.jpg The Blacksmith Shop at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. A view of the “Register” newspaper office at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M2.jpg A view of the “Register” newspaper office at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy A nativity scene at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M3.jpg A nativity scene at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy The lights come on at dusk at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M4.jpg The lights come on at dusk at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy The entrance to the light show at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M5.jpg The entrance to the light show at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy Lights and displays of bygone days greet visitors to the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M6.jpg Lights and displays of bygone days greet visitors to the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy The popular drive-thru Christmas light display at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M7.jpg The popular drive-thru Christmas light display at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy Lights illuminate the grounds of the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M8.jpg Lights illuminate the grounds of the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy Dusk sets at the West Virginia State Farm Museum during its Christmas Light Display and Drive Thru. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M9.jpg Dusk sets at the West Virginia State Farm Museum during its Christmas Light Display and Drive Thru. Ed Lowe | Courtesy A view of the grounds of the West Virginia State Farm Museum during its Christmas Light Display and Drive Thru. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.21-M10.jpg A view of the grounds of the West Virginia State Farm Museum during its Christmas Light Display and Drive Thru. Ed Lowe | Courtesy Children had the chance to spot some elves as they ran around the West Virginia State Farm Museum performing funny antics. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_269679485_311111734247450_6262325435203476094_n.jpg Children had the chance to spot some elves as they ran around the West Virginia State Farm Museum performing funny antics. Brittany Hively | OVP Elves ran around as quick as a blur at the West Virginia State Farm Musesum during the Lifespring Community Church’s Annual Elf Hunt. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_269685584_439060607673942_3938518595223318355_n.jpg Elves ran around as quick as a blur at the West Virginia State Farm Musesum during the Lifespring Community Church’s Annual Elf Hunt. Brittany Hively | OVP

W.Va. State Farm Museum welcomes annual community event