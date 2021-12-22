One death, 59 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one additional COVID-19 related death and 49 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 28 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported eight new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71+ age group. DHHR also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 5,036 total cases (28 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 325 hospitalizations (5 new) and 81 deaths. Of the 5,036 cases, 4,601 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 979 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —706 cases (7 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 704 cases (1 new), 17 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 743 cases (4 new), 32 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 681 cases (1 new), 54 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 551 cases (9 new), 54 hospitalizations (2 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 357 cases (3 new), 84 hospitalizations (1 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 215 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,391 (44.78 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,239 (40.93 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,207 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 hospitalizations and 65 deaths . Of the 3,207 cases, 2,983 (2 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 609 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 448 cases, 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 402 cases (1 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 476 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 434 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

60-69 — 408 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 273 cases (1 new), 46 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 157 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,120 (44.18 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,203 (40.18 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,242 cases (23 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,977 confirmed cases, 265 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 65 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 113 active cases and 4,064 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 73 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases

5-11 — 199 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 227 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases

16-20 — 309 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 305 confirmed cases, 21 probable cases (1 fewer)

26-30 — 350 confirmed cases (3 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer)

31-40 — 608 confirmed cases (8 new), 46 probable cases (1 fewer), 1 death

41-50 — 590 confirmed cases (5 new), 34 probable cases (1 fewer), 2 deaths

51-60 — 533 confirmed cases (2 new), 36 probable cases, 7 deaths

61-70 — 419 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases (2 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 364 confirmed cases (1 new), 28 probable cases (1 new), 42 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,410;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,146 (18 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 264 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 51 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,780 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,549 fully vaccinated or 36.0 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 12,864 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 8,639), 492 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 329), 41 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 80) with 28,277 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,937,844 (59.35 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,390,967 (54.67 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 15, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,327;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 646;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 44,406;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,652.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 317,540 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,149 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 27,686 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 427 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,242 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31 since Monday. There are 8,727 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.41 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.38 percent.

Statewide, 1,094,462 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.1 percent of the population). A total of 51.0 percent of the population, 914,426 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_covid-14.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.