Letters to Santa from Beale second graders

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — As Christmas quickly approaches, second graders from Ms. Graziano’s class at Beale Elementary asked to share their letters to Santa with readers of the Register, reminding all those “big kids” about making wishes and not making the naughty list.

Dear Santa,

I Wood Like a Lego set.

I Wood Like A toys.

I Wood Like a cat toy.

I Wood Like decorations for are tree.

I Like my elf.

How are you?

I wood Like a dog toy.

How are your elves?

How are you reindeer?

How is mis. Claus?

I Love Christmas!

Love, Levon

Dear Santa,

What I Wont is a Toy truck and hot weels cars and now masks and now socks and a toy car and a now jacket and a blue monster truck and or a green monster truck and a now per of soos.

Timothy

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa am I a the good list? This is the best Christmas! Is Roodgh rily at the North pole? Roodgh the red-nosed reindeer is my faveret show! Is Prandser number 5 on the slay? I wish that we had a elf at are house every Christmas. and does Roodgh lede the slay?

Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

I wold like to have 2 boxes full of hot wheels…some hiking gluvs. o how are you doing Santa? Chrismas is fun. I can’t wate for chrismas! Chrismas is my favrit year! how are thee elfs doing? I hope you and the elfs are doing well.

Love,

Colten

Dear Santa,

I want a PaK of Pokeymon I Want a nerfgun I want a toy muny gun I want Sum hot weeLs I want sum dog toys for my dog I want sum cat toys for my fred.

Love,

Izaac

Dear Santa,

1 Santa can I get a 10 boler bike.

2 Dear santa how are you and Mrs. Closs.

3 Dear santa will you try cookecake.

4 Santa how is roodoffis he and the other ranebear filing good I love christmas.

5 can I see roodoff and the other ranedear santa.

Love,

Kylen

Dear Santa,

I wont sunthing for my dog

I wont sunthing that is paw pchroll

I want sunthing that is amungus

Love,

Trenton

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox-x I want a PS1 I want a VRheadset. I want a PUG. I want a ROBLOX gift card. That’s a;; I want Sants. I am being so good this year. I am not notey I am nice and Christmas is not about gifts is about Jesis’s biftday.

Marry Christmas Santa!

Love Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today?

Are you feeling good today?

Are you excited to bring presents to kids again? How is Poppy doing is she doing good or bad? Is Mrs. Claus bekeing jinnerbread mans again?

Love,

Aleyah

Dear Santa,

I wot for Chrstmas is a lago box and a toy hidr and hovrbord, cat, a bolliit pokemon cerds,forwel robox koob a cher a bingbag a deska videogame and that is what I want for Chrstmas,

LOVE,

Austin

Dear Santa,

I whound like a xbox for Christmass. I hope I get a transformer and a intendoi switch a romodick dinsaors a toy spierint and a lagos. I also wont a bike, a tablet a toy whare woof and a Mario g ame for Chistmass.

Love,

Kimberly

Dear Samta,

I hope you are feeling good. Am I on the noty list I also wundering is miss clos is feeling good do you no what I want for Christmas I hope it will be a good year.

Love, James

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas becus I get to play in the snow and get to spind time with my family. Are you doing well. I hope you are am I on the note list or the nis list is the elf ding well. I hopeI wunt for chistmas is a gloin the doc ik I hop is miss clos doingn well.

Love, Drema

Dear Santa,

Can I have Pokemons for Christmas, can I have a pupy, a kitey a new pen a new xboxand a new wach. Also a abook and desk.

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

Haw have you been feeling? Also am I on the goodlist or the bad list? Also this year I hope that you elses are feeling goo. Can you plees get me a hot wheels track. Are you excited to bring presents to kids? I hop that mrs. Claus is feeling very good. And I hop that your reindeer are feeling very very well. You santa and mrs. Claus have a very good chistmas.

Love, Jackobey

Dear Santa,

I hope u can breg a new toothbrush a PS5 13 pro max xbox a flat screen TV and a new lunch box with water bottle.

Love,

Hayden.