Bend Area celebrates Christmas

MASON, W.Va. — The towns of Mason and New Haven are quickly becoming destinations for those wanting to see Christmas light displays within the county.

The Mason display is located in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. New Haven’s display is in the roadside park on the edge of town along S.R. 62. Both feature drive-through events.

In Mason, “Trees in the Park” began several years ago. Residents were invited to place decorated trees in the park in honor or in memory of a loved one.

This year, about 24 trees line the park on the side of the Ohio River. A town Christmas tree was permanently planted in the park roundabout. Also added were a nativity scene on the stage, inflatables, and thousands of lights. Lighted balls, similar to those displayed at “Gallipolis in Lights,” are located in a large tree within the park.

The town council has already committed to purchasing even more decorations for next year. They will also buy additional large decorations for poles throughout the town to be added to the snowflakes and wreaths.

In New Haven, residents were invited to place decorated trees in the roadside park for the first time. They, too, have approximately two dozen on display.

The town began decorating the park last year, and have added more for 2021. Also included is a large “joy” decoration with a nativity scene within the “o,” donated by Paul and Carolyn Hesson. The park has a one-way road that enables motorists to drive through the display.

The Town of New Haven upgraded the electrical service at the park recently to accommodate the lighted decorations.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

